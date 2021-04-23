'RSS man' held for posing as cleric

KOLKATA: An alleged RSS worker was arrested in Murshidabad for posing as a Muslim cleric and spying on people in a local mosque.



According to sources, the incident took place in Suti town where the RSS worker named Manik Kumar Chowhdury, a resident of Jharkhand, was spying on the activities of people inside Jama Masjid in the area recently.

The locals handed him over to police. According to police, probe is underway.

Meawnhile, Surya Pratap Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jangipur Police District, who was posted to the area a day before, said he would follow-up the case.

"It is my humble request to Muslims, Hindus, Christians and people following different faiths not to fall into the trap of political parties trying to instigate communal violence during the ongoing election in the state," said Sujauddin Ahmad, member of the Jamat-e-Islami Hind, West Bengal (an Islamic Organisation).

He reiterated that Bengal is always known for maintaining peace and communal harmony. Irrespective of caste and creed, people celebrate Eid, Bakrid, Durgapuja, Christmas and other festivals together in Bengal.

The incident reminded about the burqa-clad woman YouTuber who caused panic at ShaheenBagh when she started asking the CAA protesters irrelevant and uncomfortable questions in February last year. She was detained by the Delhi Police and later released.