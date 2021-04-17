RSP candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi dies after testing +ve

Kolkata: RSP candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi who tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, died at a hospital in Berhampore on Friday.

He was the second candidate to succumb to the deadly virus. Congress candidate Rezaul Haque who was contesting from Samserganj constituency in Murshidabad died at a private hospital in the city on Thursday after being infected with Covid.

Nandi (73), the party's nominee from the Jangipur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was in home isolation initially and later taken to the Berhampore hospital on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated.

Golam Rabbani contesting on Trinamool Congress' ticket from Goalpokhar North Dinajpur also tested positive for Covid.

At least seven candidates have so far been infected with the virus. Rabbani was admitted to a hospital after being infected.