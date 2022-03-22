Rs 7 cr allotted for repair of schools in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT A fund of Rs 7 crore was allotted for the repairing and renovation works of state-run primary schools in South Dinajpur district, District Primary School Education (DPSE) chairman of South Dinajpur Santosh Kumar Hansda here has informed.

According to Hansda, the state government recently had allotted the fund for the repairing and renovation works on an urgent basis for the government aided primary schools of the district.

"A fund of Rs 7 crore was sanctioned as the repairing grant for the primary schools of the district by the state government. Educational institutions were closed on March 16, 2020 following the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. After reopening of schools, it was found after proper inspection that most of the state-run primary schools need immediate repair. As per requirement sent from the district, the said fund was allotted," he said.

Hansda said the Covid situation in the district has now been under control and the educational institutions have also started accordingly as per direction of the state."A list of primary schools was prepared before the fund was sanctioned. The list contained the name of schools which need immediate repairing and renovation measures. The fund will be dispatched shortly regarding the matter. All the educational institutions have been running in full swing due to the improvement of the pandemic situation. The repairing and renovation work will start very soon," he said.

The primary school teachers have also welcomed the decision of the state government for granting the fund for the repairing task.

"Many schools need immediate repair work due to the long closure of schools for pandemic outbreak. Now the state government has decided to allocate funds for the task," he added.