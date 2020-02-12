Rs 5,246 cr allotted for new & ongoing rly projects

Kolkata: A total outlay of Rs 5,246 crore has been allotted in the Central Budget 2020-21 for the ongoing/new Railway projects in West Bengal.



Due to this higher allotment of fund, ambitious projects like doubling of Katihar – Kumedpur and Katihar-Mukuria lines of 64.5 km length costing Rs 645 crore will be boosted.

The budget documents also reveal that a large number of railway projects, including the 1.67 km long doubling project named New Alipore- Mile 5B, have been completed

and commissioned in West Bengal during 2019-20. These include 4 new projects of total 15 km length, costing Rs 217 crore.