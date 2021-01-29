Rs 50 lakh unaccounted money seized from Posta, one arrested

Kolkata: A person was arrested on Wednesday evening with a huge amount of unaccounted money from the Posta area.



On Wednesday evening, acting on a tip off, cops from the Detective Department were maintaining strict vigil on Rabindra Sarani in the Posta area. After a few hours, the source accompanying the police personnel spotted the suspect and told the cops. The youth identified as Pawan Yadav of Banka in Bihar was intercepted in front of a private hospital.

During a search of his bag, cops found a huge amount of money for which Yadav failed to provide any satisfactory answer or any document. He was taken to the Posta police station and after counting the money, it was found Yadav was carrying Rs 50 lakh.

In a separate incident, police on Thursday afternoon nabbed a youth carrying ten bombs wrapped in metal box and plastic from Hastings area based on the information of Military Intelligence. The youth identified as Prokash Singh of Watgunge was waiting for someone who would be taking the delivery of the bombs on AJC Bose Road.