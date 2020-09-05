Rs 2L aid for single-screen cinema halls that suffered major damage due to Amphan

Kolkata: The state government on Friday announced to provide Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to authorities of single-screen cinema halls which suffered major structural damage due to Amphan.



Rs 1 lakh compensation will also be provided to those that suffered partial damages.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to give necessary financial support to single-screen movie theatres that were damaged due to Super Cyclone Amphan in a meeting with film personalities on various issues related to shooting of films and TV serials on July 6.

As per her assurance, the authorities of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) received a letter from the Information and Cultural Affairs department stating that "the state government has decided to grant financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the single screen cinema halls that suffered major structural damage and Rs 1 lakh to the same that suffered partial structural damages caused by Amphan".

Hall owners have been directed to apply to respective District Information and Cultural Officers for the assistance. A list containing names of genuinely affected ones will be prepared following physical inspection and subsequently, the assistance will be granted, said a senior state government official.

Currently, there are around 220 single-screen cinema halls in the state and so far eight cinema hall authorities have approached EIMPA reporting damages of structures. The halls include Rupmandir at Belghoria, Banirupa at Berachampa, Ellora at Champahati, Lila at Baruipur, Bani at Joynagor, Sulekha at Magrahat, Rajlakshmi at Ganeshpur and Sova at Betberia. The halls located mainly in the districts were damaged badly due to the Super Cyclone.

EIMPA president Piya Sengupta said: "We will submit these eight applications to the government and will provide all necessary support if any more single-screen cinema hall owners approach us."