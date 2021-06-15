Rs 10K each for farmers under Krishak Bandhu to roll out from June 16

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government will roll out the enhanced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to a farmer under Krishak Bandhu scheme from June 16.



Fulfilling the poll promise of the Chief Minister given to the state's agrarian society, her cabinet on Thursday gave a nod to increase the benefit under scheme for each farmer to Rs 10,000 per year increasing it from Rs 6,000. While realising the election manifesto, Banerjee announced that the amount will be increased to Rs 10,000 after formation of her government for the third consecutive term. The farmers with less than 1 acre will receive Rs 4,000, which was Rs 2,000 earlier. The death benefit under the scheme will remain constant to Rs 2 lakh.

Banerjee also held a meeting with all district magistrates regarding Duare Ration. It will also be rolled out soon. She also stated that one nation and one ration card will also be implemented after completion of the ongoing process in three months time.

Replying to a question, Banerjee said that the process of evaluation of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary students will also be announced in a couple of days. "Respective boards will come up with the same. But I do not want any students to pass through any difficulties in this regard," Banerjee said.