Rs 10,480 cr investment in Howrah in 2 years to create over 1L jobs: CM

Howrah: Stating that the focus of her government at present is to ensure "industrialisation" in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, announced an investment of nearly Rs 10,500 crore and the creation of 1.16 lakh job opportunities in the next two years.



Heading the administrative meeting at Sarat Sadan in Howrah—which was once called the Sheffield of India— the chief minister announced that 828 industrial units were going to be set up in the district itself in the next two years with the prospective entrepreneurs in hosiery, jewellery, foundry, health and dairy sector assuring of an investment of over Rs 10,480 crore.

After an interaction with industrialists and entrepreneurs, the chief minister also expressed her annoyance with the delay caused to complete the process of land conversion considering it would adversely affect the setting up of the units. "There are reports of problems with the functioning of the Land department. Why was the system for land conversion stalled? Who had given the direction? The work (of land conversion needed to set up industrial units) is pending here in Howrah for two years. I aim to ensure the setting up of industry in the state. You are all well aware of it. They (entrepreneurs) have come here (in the administrative meeting) and are proposing to invest in the state that would lead to job creation," Banerjee said. Subsequently, she directed the Land Secretary and MSME Secretary to ensure that the issues get settled at the earliest.

The entrepreneurs informed the chief minister that 135 units are going to be set up at Ranihati industrial park, where 20 units are already functioning and 3,000 people are employed. The setting up of the units would lead to the creation of another 3000 job opportunities.

Similarly, building blocks covering an area of 1 crore square feet would be set up that would house garments manufacturing units at the hosiery park in Howrah at an expense of Rs 1,500 crore and there would be an additional investment of Rs 1,500 crore to set up the machineries. It would lead to 10,000 to 15,000 employment opportunities.

She also stressed upon more investment in the jewellery sector in Bengal and stated that such initiatives would help people get jobs in Bengal instead of travelling to Mumbai and Delhi.

Banerjee also invited the entrepreneurs to the forthcoming Bengal Global Business Summit. She also urged them to attend the synergy that would take place in Howrah on December 14. She has also received the proposal of setting up an Indian pavilion for jewellery in BGBS.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic movement on national highways adjacent to the industry parks in Howrah, Banerjee directed to get an alternate route using which trucks can pass through the city which is now barred till 9 pm. It would check the parking of trucks along the Kona expressway.

With emphasis given to setting up of industries, Banerjee also directed to complete the pending cases of electricity connection, which is around 70,000, in the state.

The state government will also lay special emphasis on the breeding of ducks to meet the huge demand of shuttlecocks.

Meanwhile, Floating a proposal to assess the feasibility of setting up a major fishing hub at Nayachar in East Midnapore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the introduction of "Matshajibi Credit Card" to help fishermen get financial support to upgrade their business.