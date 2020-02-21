Rs 100 cr to be spent in 3 yrs for rejuvenation of Jalangi river

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development department has taken up a major scheme to rejuvenate the Jalangi river, a branch of the Ganges, in Murshidabad. The Jalangi River Rejuvenation project at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore was launched recently. The money will be spent in three years.



Jalangi is an important river in Murshidabad. Earlier, traders from different parts of Bengal used the river for business. Over the years the navigability of the river has been badly hit. A DPR has been prepared by the alumnus of Kharagpur IIT. Spots where water recharging will be done have been identified along with their water profile.

Under the scheme the Panchayats and Rural Development department will set up a water recharging belt spanning over 72 kilometers. The water recharging belt has been set along the river on the land on either side.

The department has carried out massive campaigns to create awareness among the farmers. Street corners meetings and rallies have also been held where over 12,000 farmers have taken part. Senior officials of the department participated in the procession. The participants carried placards and banners with slogans written on the usefulness of water recharging.

Moreover, the farmers have been asked to set up farm ponds in their agricultural field. These ponds will help to recharge water. Over 5,000 recharging units have been set up so far and the number will go up soon.

Senior officials of the department said out of 26 blocks 23 are arsenic affected. In the arsenic hit blocks attempts are being made not to use ground water. Meanwhile, the public health engineering department has taken up a scheme to provide piped water in the arsenic belt.

The officials felt the water recharging will not only help rejuvenate Jalangi river but will also help to reduce the arsenic contamination in water and the water level of ground water will go up.