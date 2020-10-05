RPF staff recover baby girl allegedly dumped in bushes

Kolkata: A newborn baby girl, apparently dumped in bushes behind platform number 1 of Katwa Railway Station few hours after her birth, was discovered by RPF on Saturday night.

At 10. 30 pm, Eastern Railway's RPF staff Rahul Kumar RPF staff Rahul Kumar was walking along platform when he heard voice infant crying. He went to the spot from where the voice was coming and saw that new born baby girl in the bushes. He immediately informed the matter to GRP/Katwa and Station Manager/Katwa.

The officers and staff of RPF Post, Katwa arrived at the spot immediately and the new born baby was rescued and brought to Sadar Hospital, Katwa for treatment. The district administration had also been intimated about the incident and the new born child is presently receiving treatment at Katwa Sadar Hospital. "The infant is under the supervision of the doctors at the hospital. The baby is fine," said an official.

He reiterated that efforts are on to identify the persons responsible for the abandonment of the newborn baby and an investigation into the incident is under way.