RPF personnel saves life of elderly

Kolkata: Acting as a Good Samaritan, RPF personnel saved life of passenger at Howrah station.

On Monday, at around 4.30 pm, when Howrah – Goghat Local started moving from platform no.2 of Howrah station old complex a male passenger (Kajal Chowdhury, 69) was trying to board the train got dis-balanced.

"G K Chatterjee of RPF Post/Howrah North, rushed and rescued him from being run over," said an official of Eastern Railway.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has decided to organise Pension Adalat (virtual) though video conferencing all over its units at 12 noon on December 30.