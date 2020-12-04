RPF constable saves man's life

Kolkata: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a man from coming under the wheels of a moving train at Howrah railway station on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, a person, identified as Biplab Chatterjee of East Burdwan, boarded a local train from platform number 4 at the Howrah Station. When the train started moving, he fell from the last compartment on the platform.

He was about to slide further and fall under the train. The RPF constable, Michel Soren, acted promptly and saved Chatterjee from slipping through the gap between the platform and the rake.

Chatterjee was taken to the Station Master's office. He didn't develop major injuries.

Later, he was allowed to go home. The officials of the Eastern Railway praised the prompt action by Soren, who will receive an award for the good work.