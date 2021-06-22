Rose Valley ponzi scam: Ex-ED officer summoned

kolkata: The former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Manoj Kumar has been summoned by the Special CBI Court in connection with the Rose Valley financial scam case.



Kumar was the Assistant Director and was in-charge of the Rose Valley case during his tenure in the ED.

After his connection with Rose Valley Chief Gautam Kundu's wife Subhra Kundu surfaced, Kumar was removed from his post.

The former ED officer was also arrested on charges of manipulating the evidence as well. Subhra was arrested during January this year. At present she is in judicial custody at a correctional home in Odisha. Recently, she appealed for bail at the Odisha High Court following which CBI submitted an affidavit appealing to reject her plea.

In the affidavit, the connection between Subhra and Kumar has been mentioned also.

CBI also claimed that during the investigation, Subhra tried to influence the investigation and thus she came close to Kumar.

It is also alleged that during the investigation two mobile phones were seized which are missing.

The central agency claimed that the evidence were destroyed owing to the relationship between Kumar and Subhra.