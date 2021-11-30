RORO service launch: State mulls aerial survey of port area

kolkata: The state Transport Department and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust is mulling to conduct an aerial survey of the city's port area ahead of starting the Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) services between Kolkata Port and Howrah to ease traffic congestion.



RORO is a service on waterways in which a truck or container carrying cargo is loaded or 'rolled on' the vessel at the bank of the river or sea. "We have urged the port authorities to conduct a helicopter survey of the area from Netaji dock and places to its opposite direction by the officials of the technical teams of both-the Transport department and the Port Trust," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim.

He reiterated that after the completion of the survey the RORO services (under a project by the World Bank) will start. The heavy traffic load brought by the containers will directly come to the port. It will reduce the traffic load on the second Hooghly Bridge and also decongest the city's vehicular traffic.

"In the port area where the movement of trailers is more and there are accidents reported from Garden Reach Circular Road, the Port Trust has adopted the suggestions and introduced a token system in which vehicles will enter the parking area one by one.The city's traffic police and the port officials are to work on the system," pointed out Hakim