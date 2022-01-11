Rope tied to waist, woman made to parade after assault; 5 held

KOLKATA: Five women were arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman, whose brother and parents allegedly committed suicide on Sunday in Bakkhali.



Police said these five women had been arrested for assaulting the woman, identified as Poonam Das, and her husband and compelling them to walk in the Sultanpur village with a rope tied to their waists.

Poonam's brother Abhishek Naskar on Sunday started a Facebook live from a place in Bakkhali and claimed that he and his parents were committing suicide as they were humiliated and threatened by some people, from whom his sister had taken money.

Before anybody who had seen the live session could react, the trio hanged themselves at a place behind Bonbibi temple in Bakkhali.Later, it was found that a few people from Sultanpur of Diamond Harbour had been to Abhishek's houses at Naskarpara in Kulpi to find Poonam who had taken shelter there. It was alleged that Poonam had taken money from the members of a self help group in Sultanpur for depositing the same in the bank.

But in the reality she kept the money with her and used it. When the members of group demanded money back, Poonam allegedly assured them but left her in law's house in Sultanpur.It had been alleged that on Saturday night a few people from Sultanpur came to her father's house in Naskarpara and compelled her to go with them.

The accused person also allegedly humiliated the parents and brother of Poonam. Later Poonam along with her husband were forced to walk barefooted in the village with a rope tied on their waists. Police had detained Poonam on Sunday but later released her. On the basis of her complaint later cops arrested five women who were named in the FIR.