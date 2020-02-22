ROPA of staff of all power utilities under state govt effective from Jan 1

Kolkata: Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) of employees of all power utilities under the state government will be effective from January 1, 2020, though the notional fixation will be done from January 2016.



Notional fixation of ROPA for the employees of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) and West Bengal Power Development Corporation limited (WBPDCL) will be from January 1 in 2016. But, the actual disbursement of the revised pay and allowances will be effective from January 1 in 2020, and no arrear of pay has been determined from January 2016 to December 31 in 2019.

Announcing the same, state Power minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said: "It is a very important day for the employee of the power utilities as they give their best to ensure uninterrupted power supply in nook and corner of the state. We have increased in all aspects for the employees as per the state government."

Santanu Basu, chairman and managing director, WBSEDCL and P B Salim, chairman and managing director of WBPDCL, were also present in the press conference at Bidyut Unnayan Bhawan on Saturday. The revised pay has been determined by multiplying factor at 2.57 of the existing band pay

and grade pay like state government. Around Rs 4500 crore per annum more will be the expenditure for implementation of the revision of the pay and allowances for the three utilities. It include Rs 300 crore per annum only for WBSEDCL.

The minimum pension will be Rs 8,500 from Rs 3,300. With the enhancement of pension for old pensioners, additional 20 per cent of revised basic pension for the age grouop of 80 to 85 years and 30 per cent for the age group of above 85 years. The employees who are in 28 years of continuous service will be getting full pension.