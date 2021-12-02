Roopa Ganguly leaves BJP meet midway, calls it 'useless'

KOLKATA: The infighting in the state BJP once again came out in the open, when Roopa Ganguly, party's Rajya Sabha MP left the virtual meeting of the election committee on Tuesday evening.

As the Parliament session is on, three of the party's MPs, Ganguly, Sukanta Majumdar, party's state president and Dilip Ghosh, former BJP state president are in Delhi. They joined the poll committee meet virtually. Around 9.30pm Ganguly left the meeting calling it "useless." She also questioned why she had been invited to attend the meeting. The attitude of Ganguly had stunned the state leadership.

Later, around 11pm she made a statement on social media that she would campaign for Gaurab Biswas—husband of Teesta who recently died in a road accident— independent candidate from ward 86. Rajarshi Lahiri, is BJP candidate from the ward.

Ganguly had then alleged that there was conspiracy behind Teesta's accident.

Sukanta Majumdar said as Ganguly is an MP she should take it up with the central leadership instead of quitting the meeting midway.