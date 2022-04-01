Rooftop Café House to come up in Darjeeling soon

KOLKATA: A first-of-its-kind rooftop Coffee parlour named Café House by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to come up at hotel Retreat in Darjeeling.



If things go as planned the Café House will be inaugurated within three months. This is an initiative of Techno India group's chief Satyam Roy Chowdhury.

Roy Chowdhury said: "Café House will be built after the famous Coffee House of Kolkata. It will remain open throughout the day and in the evening there will be regular musical programmes. The Chief Minister will compose a theme song. It will come up covering the entire roof. Around 100/150 people can sit together and enjoy their coffee amid the picturesque surroundings."

He said the entire range of Kangchenjunga can be seen from the roof top restaurant along with the scenic beauty of Lebong tea estate. It is one of the finest spots in Darjeeling, so many people come here and sit for hours together to enjoy the natural beauty.

"People visiting the place will become nostalgic. It will be a state-of-the-art coffee parlour and music will add value and make the ambiance soothing," Roy Chowdhury added.