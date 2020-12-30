Romonita, the first graduate from Kheriya Shabar community, gets admission in PG course

Kolkata: Romonita Shobor who had recently scripted history by becoming the first graduate from the Kheriya Shabar community has been considered for admission in Post Graduate course of History at Sidhu Kanho Birsha University (SKBU).

Hailing from Phuljhor, a remote village in Barabazar, Purulia, she was unable to apply in online mode for admission. The district administration requested the Registrar of SKBU to consider her case as a special one and accordingly arrangements were made for her admission in offline mode.

"The entire Shabar community will be inspired by her pursuit of higher studies. She is a glaring example showing that poverty can pose no hurdle against somebody's intense desire to move ahead," Dipak Kar, Vice- Chancellor of SKBU said.

Romonita had graduated from Potomda Degree college Jharkhand with 75 percent marks in History honours thereby occupying the first position in the college itself.