Roma Jhawar case: 4, including Gunjan Ghosh, convicted

kolkata: The Alipore Court on Thursday convicted four persons, including Gunjan Ghosh in connection with the murder of one of their associates following a dispute over the share of ransom received against abduction of Roma Jhawar.



Ghosh is already serving a life term in connection with the abduction of Roma Jhawar in February 2005 in Salt Lake.

Besides Gunjan, the Court on Thursday also convicted his associates Dinesh Yadav, Mukesh Singh and Munna Singh in connection with the murder case. The Court would pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

The name of Gunjan surfaced in the forefront after the abduction of Roma Jhawar at gunpoint in Salt Lake on February 4, 2005. She was released later, after her family paid a ransom of about Rs 20 lakh. The kidnappers, however, were arrested within four days.

Gunjan is also serving life terms in the abduction and death of an engineering student Mithun Koley in November 2003 and for murdering his pool car business partner Biswanjit Dey in July 2004.