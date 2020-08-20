Robinson Street rerun in Sarsuna: Daughter found living with father's body

Kolkata: In a rerun of Robinson Street-like incident, a woman was found staying in the same flat where her father's corpse was lying for the past few days. The incident took place at Behala's Sarsuna in South Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.



Police said that neighbours called them informing them of a foul smell from the flat. They told the police that no one responded from inside the flat despite repeated knocks.

The police rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the flat to find the body of 90-year-old Rabindranath Chattopadhyay lying on the floor of a room. The body was partly decomposed leaving a hint that he had died a few days ago.

In the same flat, the police found the deceased's daughter sitting in a corner of a room. Police suspect her to be mentally unstable and took initiatives for her necessary treatment.

The police sent Rabindranath's body for an autopsy and initiated a probe in this connection. The police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the elderly's death but suspect that age-related illness might have led to his death.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the woman's mother and brother died two years ago. They died in the flat itself and mysteriously no information about their deaths was shared with anyone by the family members then as well.

Police have spoken to some of their neighbours to know their antecedents and learnt that they were seldom found coming out of their flats.