Robbery bid foiled, 4 held in Asansol

KOLKATA: Prompt action by the cops of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate foiled a robbery attempt.

The cops arrested four persons after several rounds of firing on Sunday night in Asansol.

Around 8 pm on Sunday, a group of robbers attacked the house of a businessman identified as Sundar Bhalotia at Rambagan in Ranigunj. While robbers were busy looting, a neighbour of Bhalotia saw them and informed police. Within a few moments a large contingent of police force arrived at the spot.

Miscreants started firing. Cops also retaliated. After several rounds of bullet exchange, four robbers were apprehended while a few managed to escape.

It is suspected that the robbers might have made a reccee before attacking Bhalotia's house. However, they were saved due to the alertness of his neighbours.

Three persons, including a policeman suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to a local hospital where they are undergoing treatment. None of them are critical.

Commissioner of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam said, "We have taken the arrested persons in custody for interrogation."