Roadmap for job creation & dev of jute mills on the anvil

KOLKATA: The state Labour department is preparing a roadmap for generation of employment and development of the jute mills across the state, through engagement of skilled labourers. There is presently a shortage of nearly 1 lakh skilled labourers in the 60 odd jute mills in the state.



"The department is working on introducing professional training for creation of skilled labour by involving various stakeholders associated with the jute industry. The training of three months duration that will include both theoretical and practical will be imparted on the jute mill premises. The production and supply of jute bags has assumed utmost significance to stop the proliferation of plastic in packaging," a senior official of the state Labour department said.

State Labour minister Becharam Manna on Monday held a meeting with the jute mill owners in presence of representatives from Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) to elicit opinion from all stakeholders.

An official in the Labour department said they have imparted training to 9000 people through employment exchange but ultimately nearly 1200 of them finally turned up for work.

"An integral part of the training will be to convince those who will be part of the exercise about the importance of it and how it will guarantee employment for them on successful completion of the training," the official added.

Raghavendra Gupta, chairman of IJMA said the training has been going on since 2018 but its success has been very limited. "We exchanged ideas on how to make the training more meaningful so that the capacity of the jute mills lying unutilized due to shortage of skilled labour can be addressed," said Gupta.