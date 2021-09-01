Road Safety week: Cops take steps to spread awareness about traffic norms

kolkata: The Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra on Tuesday flagged off a motorcycle rally and a tableau during inauguration of the Traffic Safety Week at the crossing of Circular Garden Reach Road and Brooklyn Road.



On Tuesday, Mitra told the traffic cops to make people aware about the dos and don'ts of traffic norms well to

bring down the number of accidents.

According to sources, all the 25 traffic guards of Kolkata Police have been asked to conduct awareness campaign and arrange innovative programmes. Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pandey Santosh informed that the traffic guards will be marked first second and third on the basis of how they are arranging programmes to observe the Traffic Safety Week.

On Tuesday, helmets were distributed by the cops of Metiabruz traffic guard among the youths to increases awareness about wearing helmets. Also the people were given special T-shirts. Sources informed that special emphasis is being given by the Metiabruz traffic guard about the awareness about traffic signage and meaning of traffic signal lights.

To make the drivers aware of the consequences of violating traffic signals, especially of buses and auto rickshaws, a quiz will be organised.

This apart, Tiljala traffic guard had organised a unique programme by making the drivers of cabs and taxis to maintain traffic at the Parama island. This apart, those who were found following the traffic norms were given medals if any children were there they were handed over candies.