Road rage: Car rams into temple wall; one arrested

KOLKATA: Portion of a temple in Topsia was damaged badly after a car rammed into the wall late on Saturday night. Police have arrested the driver of the car and seized the car as well.



According to sources, around 1:15 am, local residents of Dighir Par area in Topsia on South Tangra road woke up to a sound of collision. When they came out of their houses, they saw a luxurious sedan collided with the outer periphery of a temple. When they went close to the vehicle, they found a youth and a woman were inside the car but none of them were hurt. After the cops arrived, they took the vehicle into their custody along with the youth. Police have registered a case against the youth for rash driving and arrested him. However, local people alleged that the youth was drunk.

In a separate incident, a car somehow went up to the railway track in Ballygunge on Saturday night. Around 9:30 pm, passengers waiting on the platform of Ballygunge railway station spotted a car coming towards them along the railway track. When the car came closer, they saw that it was an SUV driven by a youth.

The car got stuck near the Ballygunge railway station on the track number four which is being used for freight trains. Later, cops of Ballygunge Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived and detained the three youths. Three women were also inside the car, who were allowed to leave. Passengers waiting at the platform claimed that the driver of the SUV was in inebriated condition. They were arrested and a specific case was registered. Sources informed that the youth driving told the cops that he was following the Google map and went on the railway track as it navigated.