Road mishap: Youth dead, body beheaded

KOLKATA: A youth was killed and a woman suffered major injury after a motorcycle rider lost control and collided with the median divider on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass late on Saturday night near Chingrihata.



The deceased was beheaded as his head passed through the gaps between divider railings.

The motorcycle was suspected to have been moving beyond 100 kilometers per hour speed limit.

According to sources, around 2 am on Saturday night the deceased youth Indrajit Dey (26) of Bansdroni was moving towards Chigrihata crossing riding his motorcycle bearing registration number WB 20AP 7652.

His wife Subhra Dey was seating on the pillion.

While passing Captain Bhei, Indrajit somehow lost control and hit the median divider railing at the turn before Chngrihata flyover.

Indrajit's head squeezed through the railing gap and while the body got stuck on the railing.

Subhra also hit the median divider and fell unconscious. A few car drivers noticed the accident and informed police. Cops rushed Subhra to a private hospital opposite to the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.