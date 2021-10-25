Road mishap: Two from state dead in UP

kolkata: A post-Durga Puja tour to Delhi and Agra proved fatal for two persons hailing from Domjur in Howrah district. A member each from two families died while some others were injured when their vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle near Greater Noida on Sunday morning.

A nine-member team fromtwo families of Mukherjee Para in Domjur had gone for the tour last Thursday. Swapan Bhattacharjee, who was an English teacher of Ghatal Bisalakshmi High School, and Samir Mondal, who was associated with her father Sachin's jewellery business were killed in the accident. Both of them were seated in the front seat of the vehicle. The news of the two deaths reached the victims' family members this morning.

Four members of the Bhattacharjee family and five from the Mondal family were on their to Agra from Delhi when the accident occurred

According to sources, the car in which the two families were travelling developed a snag and was stationed by the side of the road when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction at a great speed hit their vehicle .

The daughter of Samir Mondal, Sneha has been hospitalised in a local hospital and her condition is stated to be critical.