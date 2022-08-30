Road along EM Bypass' Garia-bound flank widened

KOLKATA: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has widened the road at EM Bypass' Garia-bound flank at the Kalikapur crossing as a compensation for the reduced road space.



RVNL is the implementing agency for the New Garia-Airport metro corridor.

The agency has created a 4.5 metre multiplied by 200 metre space as a compensation for the road space that

will be incorporated in the construction of the fourth entrance to the Kavi Sukanta metro station.

The structure of the entrance had to be reportedly changed after the state agencies were unable to remove the encroachment there.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is running after an October deadline for the beginning of services between New Garia and Ruby.

However, the work for construction of the fourth access points of two stations, including Hemanta Mukherjee, is yet to begin.