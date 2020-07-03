Rlys yet to decide on Spl trains

Kolkata: Despite the state government's suggestion to run weekly Special trains, the Indian Railways is yet to take a decision on the same. "We don't have any information in connection with running weekly Special trains. The final decision will be taken by the Railway Board," said an official.

The Railways started to run Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded workers, students, tourists and pilgrims from May 1. Again on May 12, it started running 15 pairs of special AC trains and on June 1, 200 time-tabled special trains were begun.

The Indian Railways had revised 12 Special train timings scheduled to arrive/depart from the Howrah/Sealdah Stations with effect from June 16.

"The timings of 02301 UP Howrah – New Delhi, 02302 DN New Delhi – Howrah, 02303 UP Howrah – New Delhi (via Patna), 02304 DN New Delhi - Howrah (via Patna), 02381 UP Howrah – New Delhi (via Gaya), 02382 DN New Delhi – Howrah (via Gaya), 02023 UP Howrah – Patna, 02024 DN Patna – Howrah, 02307 UP Howrah – Jodhpur, 02308 DN Jodhpur – Howrah, 02377 UP Sealdah – New Alipurduar and 02378 DN New Alipurduar – Sealdah special trains have been changed. The new and old time difference is between 15 and 35 minutes. Stoppage time of

these trains at intermediate stations will remain unchanged," said an official of Eastern Railway.