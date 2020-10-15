Rlys urges meet to chalk out plan for resuming sub-urban train services, writes to state

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway authorities wrote to the state government seeking a meeting to discuss possibilities of resuming the sub-urban train service in the present scenario of Covid pandemic. The letter was written to the state Home Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday by the additional general manager of Eastern Railway. This comes at the backdrop of agitations at certain stations when only the Eastern Railway is running only staff special trains in which only railway officials can travel.



The meeting is sought to discuss modalities for resumption of suburban train services.