Rlys to seek state's help to clear encroachments

kolkata: After a 4-year-old girl was mowed down by a freight train at Brace Bridge railway station last Tuesday, Eastern Railway is mulling over writing a letter to the state government to seek help for removing illegal encroachments near the same railway station.



"We will soon give a letter to the state government," said an official.

Alisha Khatun, a 4-year-old girl, was crossing the railway tracks with her mother when a freight train hit her.

She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead. As soon as the news of the girl's death spread in the area, locals gathered on the station premises and started assaulting the station master, injured a porter, ransacked the station and damaged a few two-wheelers parked at the spot.

Immediately, local police, GRP and RPF were deployed to disburse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Brace Bridge railway station falls under the Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division (south section) in the Budge Budge Branch line. It is situated between Majerhat railway station and Santoshpur railway station.