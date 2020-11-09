Rlys to run more than 600 suburban trains from Nov 11

Kolkata: Keeping the request made by the state government to increase the number of local trains, Eastern Railway has decided to resume the plying of more than 600 suburban trains from November 11 in a phased manner. The passengers will be able to book normal journey tickets from the booking counters on the station premises itself.



"Validity of suburban season tickets which have expired due to lockdown will be extended to the extent of days lost, at the booking counters of the concerned stations from 08:00 hrs of 9.11.2020," cited a statement issued by the railways.

Meanwhile, with local trains starting from Wednesday, Eastern Railway has started making arrangements as per safety standards of COVID-19.

"All the EMU coaches have been thoroughly sanitised in both Howrah and Sealdah Divisions," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that two passengers cannot sit side by side on the benches. The middle seat in three-seated benches is marked with a red cross to maintain physical distancing. Intensive cleanliness drives are being undertaken in the platforms, trains, tracks, circulating areas, yards, toilets, water vending points and passenger interfaces.

"At the outset, it has been planned to restore 413 suburban trains over Sealdah Division and 202 over Howrah Division. Out of 413 trains in the Sealdah Division, 270 will ply on the Sealdah Main/North (including Circular Railway) and 143 in the Sealdah South section," pointed out the official.

While 600 passengers will be allowed to travel at a time in a train with a seating capacity of 1,200, no daily tickets will be issued in advance.

Normal journey tickets will be available at booking counters from November 11. "Tickets will be available for travelling within the Suburban section and Krishnanagar-Lalgola section only," pointed out the official.

However, the timetable for the respective divisions will also be finalised on Monday or Tuesday.

"Passengers are requested to observe Covid appropriate behaviour and should avoid overcrowding, maintain physical distancing, use masks or face covers, carry hand sanitizer and not to avail train journey if they feel unwell," said the official.

