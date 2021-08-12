Rlys to run 'Krishak Special train' from today

KOLKATA: In a bid to facilitate agricultural transport, Eastern Railway will run Krishak Special Train on an experimental basis from Thursday.



"The Krishak Special will be a nine-coach train (four vendor coaches, three motor cars and two normal coaches). It will run on the Eastern Railway's Sealdah division suburban section between Ranaghat- Gede-Sealdah and Shantipur - Ranaghat – Sealdah with effect from August 12, 2021 on experimental basis," said an official.

He reiterated that the vendors can carry their products on the strength of Monthly Vendor Season Ticket (MVST), Luggage Ticket (LT), Unreserved Ticket (UT) as the case may be.

The Gede- Sealdah Krishak Special will leave Gede at 3.00 am and reach Sealdah at 5. 46 am.

The Shantipur- Sealdah Krishak Special will leave Shantipur at 1.20 pm and reach Sealdah at 3.50 pm both on the same day.