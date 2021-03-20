Rlys to refund fare if PNR data erased after fire incident

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) will refund money to passengers whose PNR records were erased due to server failure after fire broke out at New Koilaghat building last week.



On March 8, a massive fire broke out at the Chief Signal and Telecommunications (Construction) department of Eastern Railway's New Koilaghat building located at Strand Road.

"Due to the incident of fire, some confirmed PNRs booked from 7:19 pm to 7:23 pm on March 8 through Kolkata PRS may have got automatically flushed/erased from the system," said Ekalabya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations officer of Eastern Railway. He reiterated that passengers are requested to verify the PNRs purchased during the period. In case it has been erased from the system, the passengers are requested not to undertake the journey.

"Full refund of fare will be given. E-ticket holders will get refunds automatically," pointed out the official.

Passengers, holding counter tickets, may apply in plain paper to Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM - Refund), Eastern Railway, 3, Koilaghat Street, Kolkata-700001 along with the original counter ticket and a photocopy of ID proof. In case of further query, they may contact 033-22487705.

Meanwhile, ER has also decided to run Duronto Express-type Special Train between Howrah and New Delhi.