Rlys suspend running of various trains

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing agitation against the implementation of the Citizenship Act in various parts of the state, Railways have suspended and regulated running of some trains in the Krishnanagar – Lalgola section of Sealdah division, New Farakka – Azimganj section of Malda division of Eastern Railways and in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) system.



Twenty trains have been cancelled so far, which include, 12343 UP/12344 DN Darjeeling Mail, 13147 UP/13148 DN Uttarbanga Express, 13149 UP/13150 DN Kanchan Kanya Express, 12377 UP/12378 DN Padatik Express, 13159 UP Kolkata – Jogbani Express, 13141 UP/13142 DN Sealdah – New Alipurduar – Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express, 13145 UP/13146 DN Kolkata – Radhikapur – Kolkata Express, 13163 UP/13164 DN Sealdah – Saharsa – Sealdah Express, 13033 UP/13034 DN Howrah – Katihar – Howrah Express, 15959 UP/15960 DN Howrah – Dibrugarh – Howrah Express,13421 UP/13422 DN Nabadwip Dham – Malda Town – Nabadwip Dham Express, 13028 DN Azimganj – Howrah Kaviguru Express, 22201 UP Sealdah – Puri Duronto Express, 13465 UP/13466 DN Howrah – Malda Town – Howrah Express, 13113 UP/13114 DN Kolkata – Lalgola – Kolkata Express and 12345 UP/12346 DN Howrah – Guwahati – Howrah Express, 13063 UP/13064 DN Howrah – Balurghat – Howrah Express, 12041 UP/12042 DN Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Express,13103 UP/13104 DN Bhagirathi Express and 13162 DN Balurghat – Kolkata Express.

Besides three trains have been short-terminated. The 13175 UP Kanchanjungha Express will short-terminate at Malda Town station, 13161 UP Kolkata – Balurghat Express will short-terminate at Malda Town station, 13017 UP Howrah Azimganj Express will short-terminate at Rampurhat station and the corresponding down train will short-originate from Rampurhat.