Rlys running Corona Express, says Mamata

Kolkata: Lashing out at the Centre as the railways are sending trains with migrant labourers whimsically, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "They are actually running Corona Express in the name of Shramik Special Express."



Banerjee said that the COVID-19 situation in Bengal was under control. The state government had left no stones unturned in checking the spread of the disease. But with the influx in migrants, the number of cases are going up.

"The situation would not have turned worse if the railways had sent the trains as planned by us. We are paying the fare. Then why the migrant labourers of our state has been sent in an unhygienic atmosphere? Why an individual was not provided with a separate seat? Why they had to travel in crowded coaches raising chances of infection? Why the coaches were not added and additional trains were not provided to avoid crowding in coaches?," Banerjee raised the question stating that she is well aware of the situation as she was Railway Minister.

"I know that the railways have commercial obligations. But it should not forget its social obligations as well. When the Centre has imposed lockdown, it is the railways only that breaking all norms of physical distancing," Banerjee said.

Till date more than 5 lakh migrant workers returned Bengal and it include 75000 in the past two days.

The state government is fighting against COVID-19, migrant issues and devastation caused by cyclone Amphan. In such a situation how it can be managed if 1 lakh people returns to the state at a time.

She further asked Sinha that "the Centre has stated that there will be night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am. But I would

like to ask a question as a lay man that what would the people will do if a flight lands after 7 pm?"

In reply Sinha said that the matter is really contradictory. Subsequently, the Chief Minister directed Sinha to talk to the Centre on this issue as there should be a uniform policy. "We should maintain one nation one system," she said.

Urging people not to avoid maintaining precautionary measures, Banerjee said that in a bid to check the spread of the disease all have to take necessary steps and wearing masks and hand gloves is a must while moving out of their homes.

Banerjee also urged not to spread fake news at this critical time. "Some political

parties are spending money for circulation of fake news through social media. I would urge all not to believe on any such news without confirming," said Banerjee.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on

Friday evening and briefed him on the state's COVID-19

and post Ampham situation and on the migrant issue as well.