Rlys rectifies track layout to increase train speed

Kolkata: In a bid to enhance speed of trains, Eastern Railway's (ER) Asansol Division has taken steps to correct the layout of the Railway tracks by using state-of-the-art T-28 machines in Bardhaman–Asansol section.



"Eastern Railway has been continuously taking proactive steps to remove operational constraints to enhance mobility. The layout correction of Railway track has been done at Galsi, Paraj and Mankar of Asansol Division," said an official. To correct the track layout, necessary data was collected beforehand. Survey of existing turnout, their overall length and centre-to-centre track distance was conducted.

The survey indicated the length that has to be altered for rectification of the alignment in order to get a smooth ride of trains.

"The layout was then successfully corrected by using state of the art T-28 machine," added the official.

The work was executed by the officials of Permanent Way Department, Signal Department, Traction Department and Operating Department of Eastern Railway's Asansol Division.

These departments worked in close coordination during the COVID-19 pandemic situation to successfully execute the work for betterment of Railways.