Rlys gears up to start local train services after about 6 months

Kolkata: To ensure Covid norms are followed by passengers, Railway authorities are putting in place various checks to curb the spread of virus.

After about 6 months the Railways will run 533 suburban services in Howrah (Eastern Railway will run 485 suburban train services in Howrah, and South Eastern will run the rest) and 914 suburban services in Sealdah from Sunday.

Both Eastern and South Eastern Railways have made necessary arrangements for crowd management.

"We will resume Intra-State Passenger train services including suburban EMU services with 50% seating capacity as per advice of Government of West Bengal. Intense sanitization of train compartments, coach interiors and station premises with special emphasis on high-contact areas are going on," said an official of Eastern Railway.

Stickers highlighting COVID-19 protocol have been put up inside the rakes and stations.