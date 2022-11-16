Rlys cancels several local trains, diverts long-distance ones for ten days

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway has canceled several local trains and diverted many long-distance trains of the Howrah-Burdwan branch from November 18 midnight to November 27 mid night due to work on the fourth line in Baruipara and Chandanpur sections.



Along with the work, the traffic and power block work will continue during the mentioned days. This has again led to the cancellation of local trains in the section. Trains have been canceled from Howrah, Sealdah, Burdwan, Chandanpur, Mashagram, Baruipara, and Gurap.

Long-distance trains, including 12370 Dehradun-Howrah Kumbh Express, 12328 Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express and 13148 Uttarbanga Express, amongst other trains will be diverted to Bandel.