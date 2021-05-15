RKM to start Safe Home

KOLKATA: Ramakrishna Mission will start a 50-bed Safe Home with oxygen facilities for asymptomatic and mild Covid positive patients.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevasram Sangha to open Safe Home facilities in view of the surge in pandemic. The Safe Home will come up in Shilpamandira Polytechnic College campus under Ramakrishna Mission Saradapitha. Classrooms, prayer and seminar halls will be used to make the Safe Home facilities. The Safe Home is free-of-cost and will cater to the patients of Belur, Bali and its neighbourhood. The allotment will be coordinated by the state Health department. Swami Divyananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Saradapitha, has appealed to devotees, ex-students, friends and well-wishers for qualified doctors and volunteers to offer services. It needs 60 hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, four doctors round the clock and six nurses.

Malda Rakamrishna Mission Ashrama is providing dinner to the kin of patients admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.