RKM to start 50-bed Safe Home

KOLKATA: Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) will start a 50-bed Safe Home with oxygen facilities for asymptomatic and Covid patients with mild symptoms.



Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested RKM and Bharat Sevasram Sangha to open Safe Home facilities in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Safe Home will come up at Shilpamandira Polytechnic College campus under Ramakrishna Mission Saradapitha. Classrooms, prayer and seminar halls will be converted into Safe Home facilities. The Safe Home is free-of-cost and will cater to the patients of Belur, Bali and its neighbourhood. The allotment will be coordinated by the state Health department.

Swami Divyananda, Secretary Ramakrishna Mission Saradapitha, has appealed to the devotees, ex-students, friends and well-wishers for qualified doctors and volunteers to offer services. Qualified nurses can volunteer and offer services. The Safe Home needs 60 hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, pulse oxymeters, four doctors round-the-clock and six nurses.

Malda Rakamrishna Mission Ashrama has started to provide dinner to the relatives of patients who are admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Food is also being supplied to some Covid-hit families. The Mission authorities have started providing medical consultation over telephone to combat the pandemic.