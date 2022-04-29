RKM to set up digital library

kolkata: A state-of-the-art digital library for the students will be set up in a multi purpose building to be constructed by the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) Mayer Bari.



Swami Smarananandaji, president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission will lay the foundation stone on May 6.

Swami Nityamuktanandaji, head of Mayer Bari said the library will help the students immensely.

Beside the text books, there will be reference books. As it is a digital library so the stock will be impressive. RKM has a collection of 2.5 lakh books at Gol Park but it is not a text book library.

Important manuscripts of articles that have been published in Udbodhan, the Bengali mouthpiece of RKM will be preserved.