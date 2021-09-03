RKM to inoculate 3K poor free-of-cost

kolkata: Mayer Bari in Bagbazar, a unit of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, has started vaccinating people coming from economically challenged background.



Swami Nityamuktanandaji, president Mayer Bari said Covishield vaccines have been procured from the Serum Institute, Pune.

Three thousand people will be administered with the first dose and later the second dose free-of-cost.

The monks of RKM conducted a survey and identified the people coming from the poor families.

Also, the super spreaders, who stay along the bank of Bagbazar canal and have not received the vaccine doses, were identified and coupons were given.

A vaccine centre has been opened at the Ma Sarada Dispensary and Pathological Centre run by the RKM at Prankrishna Mukherjee Road.

Swami Nityamuktanandaji said once steps are taken to vaccinate children, RKM will try to vaccinate those coming from economically challenged background.

"There are children coming from poor families in and around Bagbazar and we will try to vaccinate them free of cost when immunization for kids start," he said.