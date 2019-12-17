RKM to fund education of 2.68 lakh students

Kolkata: Ramakrishna Mission has spent Rs 357.97 crore in 2018-19 to provide education to 2.68 lakh students studying in its different schools from the kindergarten to university-level.



The 110th annual general meeting of RKM was held at Belur Math on Sunday. Besides providing formal education to students studying in its schools, colleges and university, Mission runs non formal education centres, night schools, coaching classes.

It may be recalled that Swami Vivekananda had said that it was only through education a country can move forward.

In collaboration with Peerless Skills Academy, a skill development project has been started. Malda centre introduced an English medium centre in its school.

Lumdung centre in Arunachal Pradesh started a primary school.

RKM spent another Rs 259.42 core to provide medical services to 78. 32 lakh people through 10 hospitals, 88 dispensaries, 41 mobile medical units and 916 medical camps across the country. Dehradun centre started a super specialty eye care centre. Seva Prastisthan built a cardiology ward and started an Endocrinology department while the Visakhapatnam centre set up a speech therapy at it cerebral palsy clinic.

Sargachi centre in Murshidabad started a krishi vigyan Kendra to help farmers use modern agricultural technologies.

The ministry of External Affairs presented the Pravashi Bharatiya Samman award to RKM in recognition of its service activities in South Africa. Purulia Vidyapith received the best school award by the School Education department. Morabadi Centre has adopted Nawagarh Gram Panchayat of Angara block in Jharkhand to devdelop it into a model tribal village.

(Image from ramakrishna.org)