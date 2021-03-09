RKM spends over Rs 131 cr on rural, tribal development

KOLKATA: Ramakrishna Mission has spent over Rs 131 crore on rural and tribal development and another Rs 396 crore in the field of education in 2019- 20, according to the report placed at the 111th annual general meeting held at Belur Math on Sunday.

The rural and tribal development work carried out at Rs 131. 62 core has benefitted 5.73 lakh people. The report stated that 2.66 lakh students studying in the educational institutions of RKM got benefitted in 2019-20. A sum of Rs 396.19 crore was spent on educational work.

To provide medical service to 83.11 lakh people through 10 hospitals, 87 dispensaries, 39 mobile medical units and 985 medical camps, a sum of Rs 272.31 crore was spent during the period.

The UGC has selected Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda education and Research Institute ( RKMVERI), the College of Education of Coimbatore and the Sikshanamandira of Saradapith Centre as mentor Institutions for helping other higher education institutions to improve their quality and get NAAC accreditation. The Government of India has recognized Vivekananda Centeranry Colege of Rahara Centre as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation ( SIRO).