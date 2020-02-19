RKM requests CM to rechristen Shyampukur Street as Sri Ramakrishna Sarani

Kolkata: Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her not to rechristen Shyampukur Street.



The RKM authorities suggested that the road be rechristened as Sri Ramakrishna Sarani or Paramahamsadev Sarani. They further suggested that if she finds it difficult to do the same then at least a stretch of the road from 55A, Shyampukur Street be renamed after Sri Ramakrishna.

Copies of the letter have been sent to mayor Firhad Hakim and deputy mayor Atin Ghosh. It was learnt that the road renaming committee of KMC has renamed the street after well-known singer Dwijen Mukhopadhyay.

Sri Ramakrishna had stayed at Shyampukur Bati at 55A, Shyampukur Street for 70 days – October 2 to October 11, 1885, after being diagnosed with cancer. Sri Sarada Devi and all the monastic disciples of Sri Ramakrishna used to stay in the house as he needed constant care. His householder disciples used to visit him quite frequently.

Among the frequent visitors were Girish Chandra Ghosh, Mahendralal Sarkar, Surendra Nath Dutta among others. Nati Binodini dressed as a Europen gentleman had visited the house to see the ailing Sri Ramakrishna. The Math authorities felt that as the house where Sri Ramakrishna had stayed and the road are of historical significance the road if renamed at all should be renamed after Sri Ramakrishna.

Swami Suviranandaji wrote that the RKM had a very cordial relation with Dwijen Mukhopadhyay and he had been invited to perform in many centres run by the RKM. But for the preservation of history Shyampukur Street should not be renamed, and if it has to be renamed at all then a stretch should be renamed after Sri Ramakrishna.