RKM prez in hosp with breathing distress

kolkata: Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, has been admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday morning.



The nonagenarian monk is responding to treatment and his condition is stable said the doctors attending him.

Maharaj was admitted to the hospital after he complained of respiratory distress on Wednesday morning.

He has been suffering from age-related ailment for some time.

The hospital sources said the neurologists and pulmonologists would examine him. He does not need oxygen support.

The doctors of Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan, who used to treat Maharaj, are constantly keeping in touch with the doctors of the private health care establishment.