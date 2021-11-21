RKM monk felicitated

kolkata: Swami Chetananandaji, associated with the Vedanta Centre, St. Louis has got the Lifetime Interfaith award given by the Interfaith Partnership.



A veteran monk of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Chetananda has penned many books.

He has travelled extensively across the globe preaching the harmony of religion.

He joined the Ramakrishna Mission in 1960 and joined the Vedanta Society of California in early 1970s. He is one of the important religious leaders now in the USA who talk about harmony of religions. Organisers said: "His Centre in St Louis has become a centre of attraction coming from different religions and faith. He had organised many interfaith meetings at his Centre."