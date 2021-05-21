RKM monk dies of Covid

Kolkata: Swami Akalmashanandaji, a senior monk of Ramakrishna Mission and head of Balaram Mandir died of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.



He was 69-year-old. Akalmashanandaji was respected by all for his simple and amiable nature. So far more than a dozen monks of Ramakrishna Mission across the globe have died of Covid.

Aditi Singh, mother of noted singer Arijit Singh, died of Covid at a South Kolkata nursing home on Wednesday evening.

She was admitted to the nursing home with fever and respiratory distress. She was put on ECMO after her condition deteriorated. She breathed her last on Wednesday evening.

Dr Ashok Kumar Chattopadhyay, coordinator of the Bankura unit of State Covid monitoring cell, also died of Covid on Thursday morning. He was Secretary of the Bankura unit of Indian medical Association.