RKM gives ration kits to 200 families from tea gardens in the Hills

darjeeling: At a time when the tea industry is in doldrums in the Darjeeling Hills, the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC) under the Ramakrishna Mission handed over blankets and family ration kits to more than 200 families, mainly from tea gardens.



Among the beneficiaries, there were more than 40 from the closed tea gardens.

"With the advent of Durga Puja and winters around the corner, we decided to extend some form of support to the people from the weaker sections of the society. The majority of our beneficiary list comprised tea garden workers as their condition is deplorable," stated Swami Mahatapananda, Secretary, RKMNECC.

RKMNECC is housed at Roy Villa in Darjeeling town. This is the house where Sister Nivedita had breathed her last on October 13, 1911.

On July 10, 2013 the Government of West Bengal had officially handed over Roy Villa to the Ramakrishna Mission.